New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. 1,174,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,728. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

