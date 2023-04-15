New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.87. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

