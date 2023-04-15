New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.