New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.25 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,820,000 after purchasing an additional 167,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.62. 1,328,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.69. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $492.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.39.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

