New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 32,171,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,047,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

