New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.