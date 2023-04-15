New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,518. The company has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.59 and a 200-day moving average of $338.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

