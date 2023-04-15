New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,902. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

