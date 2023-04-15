New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

