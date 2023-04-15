New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.