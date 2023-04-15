New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 8,902,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,279,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.