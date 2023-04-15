New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.30. 1,675,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

