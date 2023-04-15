New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Linde by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $6,958,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.67. 1,078,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.16. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $364.14. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.