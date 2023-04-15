New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,016. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.