Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $88.75 on Friday. Nexans has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nexans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Nexans

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

