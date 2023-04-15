Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

