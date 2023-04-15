NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NICE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $222.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.62. NICE has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $200.00.
NICE Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NCSYF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.