NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NICE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $222.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.62. NICE has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

