Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.83. 4,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Human Life, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment deals with the manufacture and sale of sealing, protective, process, and automotive materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.