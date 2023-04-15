NKN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.25 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $76.25 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

Buying and Selling NKN

