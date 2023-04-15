Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NOMD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $8,073,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,081,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 211,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

