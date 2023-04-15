Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Trading Up 0.4%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 1,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Northland Power Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

