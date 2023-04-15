Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.17. 17,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.