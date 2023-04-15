Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.17. 17,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
