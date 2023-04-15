Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.88.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

