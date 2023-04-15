Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.88.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

