Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
NUVB opened at $1.80 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $393.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.62.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
