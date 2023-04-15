Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
