NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.58. 39,566,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,882,056. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

