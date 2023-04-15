Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Rating)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 397,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 38,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Nyxoah Trading Up 12.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 1,004.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.