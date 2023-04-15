Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 397,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 38,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 1,004.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

