Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $32.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $17,410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,273,584.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,063,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $17,410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,273,584.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,430 shares of company stock worth $45,204,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

