Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Insider Purchases $19,410.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) insider Ashley Pak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

