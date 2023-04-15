Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Insider Purchases $19,410.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) insider Ashley Pak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

