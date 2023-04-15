Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.