Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
