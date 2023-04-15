Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

