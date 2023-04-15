Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

