Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

