Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.15 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

