Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.15 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
