Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

