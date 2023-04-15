ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. 1,685,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,931. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

