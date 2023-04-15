OpenBlox (OBX) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $45,840.19 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

