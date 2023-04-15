OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Stock Down 3.4 %

OPGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OpGen

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OpGen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.