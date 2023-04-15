Orbler Price Reaches $2.24 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Orbler has a total market cap of $456.15 million and $254,177.78 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

