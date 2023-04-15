Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Orla Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.83 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
