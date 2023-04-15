Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Orla Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.83 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Orla Mining by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 494,216 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

