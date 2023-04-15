Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

NYSE:OSK opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

