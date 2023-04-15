Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Up 938.9% in March

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 938.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OSIIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 13,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,990. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

