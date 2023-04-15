Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,417. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $360.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

