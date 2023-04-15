Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. 2,246,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,793. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

