Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,654 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 16,545,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,133,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.