Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 1.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.