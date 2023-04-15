Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,273.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 84,368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.57. 56,278,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,281,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.05 and a 200-day moving average of $287.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

