Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 10,727 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 8,376,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,901,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

