Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $145.18. 422,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

