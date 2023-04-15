Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.19. 776,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.